Byard accrued four solo tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions Sunday against the Ravens.

Two weeks ago, Byard racked up three interceptions, and we said it wouldn't be replicated, but Sunday was pretty close. The second-year pro now has five interceptions over the past two games, and he has six on the season. This explosion covers up the fact that he's still averaging over five tackles per game. The Titans host the Bengals in Week 10, and QB Andy Dalton has only thrown eight interceptions through eight games. Although it's highly unlikely he continues this production, Byard should still be considered in most fantasy formats.