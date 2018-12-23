Byard recorded nine tackles, two passes defensed and an interception in Saturday's 25-16 win over Washington.

Byard picked off an overthrown Josh Johnson attempt with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter to help propel the Titans to victory. He now has four interceptions on the season, two of which came in the past couple weeks. He's also been able to get to the ball carrier consistently, with his 80 tackles good enough for third on the team.