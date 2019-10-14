Byard tallied six tackles, a pass defensed and an interception in Week 6 against Denver.

Byard picked off Joe Flacco on the Broncos' first drive of the second half, keeping the Titans hopes alive for a win. While the offense squandered their opportunity, Byard has consistently performed well this season and now has three interceptions in six games. He'll look to continue to effectively man the back-half of the Titans' defense in Week 7 against the Chargers.

