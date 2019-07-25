Byard agreed to sign a five-year, $70.5 million contract that includes $31 million in guarantees with the Titans on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The contract will make Byard the highest paid safety in NFL history in terms of AAV ($14.1 million). The 25-year-old certainly warranted that sort of contract based off his stats, making 90 tackles (59 solo) and nabbing four interceptions last season alone. In an era with many emerging standout safeties, Byard may be the unchallenged leader of them all when it comes to coverage ability. Entering his fourth season in 2019, Byard is set to a be a major contributor to the defensive success of the team once again, having just secured a landmark deal.