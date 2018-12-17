Byard recorded five tackles, a sack and an interception in Sunday's 17-0 win over the Giants.

Byard picked off his third pass of the season when he stepped in front of Eli Manning's attempt on the Giants' opening drive of the second half. Byard now has three interceptions on the campaign, though that falls well below his mark of eight from last season. He also added his second sack of the season, marking the first time he's recorded multiple sacks in a season.