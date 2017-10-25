Titans' Kevin Byard: Explodes with three interceptions
Byard had four tackles (two solo), three pass breakups and three interceptions Sunday against the Browns.
The Browns' quarterbacks combined for 14 interceptions in the six games leading up to this matchup, so it would be expected they'd add a few more. But for Byard to snag them all, that's simply amazing. He now has four interceptions on the season, and while this performance won't be replicated, it's a great confidence boost for a second-year safety.
