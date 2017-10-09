Play

Byard recorded five tackles (four solo), including one tackle for loss, while adding a fumble recovery in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Byard's biggest contribution came on the recovery of a Jay Ajayi fumble, but it wasn't enough to swing the outcome in this defensive struggle. The second-year safety remains on pace for over 100 tackles.

