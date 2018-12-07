Titans' Kevin Byard: Hauls down quarterback
Byard recorded three tackles and a sack in Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars.
Byard recorded his first sack of the season when he brought down Cody Kessler, forcing the Jaguars' to punt on their first offensive possession. He didn't add any defensive stats in coverage, though he does have two interceptions and four passes defensed for the year.
