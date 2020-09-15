Byard recorded nine tackles and a pass breakup in Monday's 16-14 win over the Broncos.
Byard played every defensive snap as expected en route to a team high in tackles. Nine stops would've been a regular-season high for the safety last season as well. The 27-year-old is instrumental to the Titans' secondary success, and the Titans restructured his deal before Monday's game to clear $6.12 million in cap space, although Byard will still make $9.1 million in 2020, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Look for him to keep it rolling against a Jaguars team that exceeded expectations in a season-opening win over the Colts.