Byard recorded 11 tackles Week 4 against the Eagles.

Byard led the Titans in tackles in Week 4, nearly doubling his combined total from Weeks 1-3. In 2017, he racked up an impressive eight interceptions, and although he has yet to make that same impact in 2018, he was very active in the Titans Week 4 win over the Eagles. He'll look to build on that heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Bills.

