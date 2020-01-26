Byard recorded 84 tackles, five interceptions, nine passes defensed and two tackles for loss across 16 games with the Titans in 2019.

Byard's strong 2019 performance illustrated why the Titans made him the highest paid safety in the league prior to the season. He led the team with five interceptions, and now has 17 picks in his last three seasons. The elite ballhawk will look to continue to make a claim as one of the premier safeties around the league in the 2020 season.