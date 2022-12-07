site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-kevin-byard-logs-seven-tackles | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Kevin Byard: Logs seven tackles
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Byard tallied seven tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles.
Byard has now recorded seven tackles in back-to-back weeks. He has only logged more twice this season. The free safety saw the field for 67 of a potential 73 defensive snaps.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read