Titans' Kevin Byard: Makes seven tackles in loss
Byard notched seven tackles (four solo) during Thursday's 20-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Byard made plays in coverage during the Week 3 loss but ultimately wasn't able to make up for the Titans' struggles on offense. The fourth-year safety has accumulated 14 tackles (10 solo), one defended pass and one interception in three games.
