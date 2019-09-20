Play

Byard notched seven tackles (four solo) during Thursday's 20-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Byard made plays in coverage during the Week 3 loss but ultimately wasn't able to make up for the Titans' struggles on offense. The fourth-year safety has accumulated 14 tackles (10 solo), one defended pass and one interception in three games.

