Byard recorded seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals.
Byard's seven stops in Week 12 now gives him a respectable total of 73 on the season. The veteran safety continues to operate in an every-down role for the Titans this year, and he's more than likely to do so again this weekend against the Eagles.
