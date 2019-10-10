Byard registered five tackles (four solo), two pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Through five games, Byard is halfway to his 2018 totals with four pass breakups and two picks. The fourth-year pro continues to be a premier lockdown cornerback, as he's allowed a 57.7 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.

