Byard recorded nine tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 24-13 win over the Texans.

Byard tied linebacker Wesley Woodyard for the team lead in tackles. The second-year safety has quickly bloomed into a difference-maker on the back end with 67 tackles (45 solo) and six interceptions through 12 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories