Titans' Kevin Byard: Nine tackles in win
Byard recorded nine tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 24-13 win over the Texans.
Byard tied linebacker Wesley Woodyard for the team lead in tackles. The second-year safety has quickly bloomed into a difference-maker on the back end with 67 tackles (45 solo) and six interceptions through 12 games.
More News
-
Titans' Kevin Byard: Pounces on fumble Sunday•
-
Titans' Kevin Byard: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Titans' Kevin Byard: Suffers shoulder injury Thursday•
-
Titans' Kevin Byard: Season-low two tackles Thursday•
-
Titans' Kevin Byard: Adds two interceptions Sunday•
-
Titans' Kevin Byard: Explodes with three interceptions•
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...