Byard recorded two solo tackles, a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Colts.

The fourth-year pro continues to play an every-down role, and he recorded his 16th tackles since the start of the 2017 season. His IDP value is flaky with 63 tackles through 12 games, but his ball-hawk tendencies raise the ceiling.

