Byard amassed nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 42-20 win over the Jaguars.

Byard's nine tackles marked a season high for the starting free safety, bringing his season total to 61 take-downs through 11 games. Byard hasn't forced a turnover since Week 6, but will look to change that in Week 13 against the Colts.

