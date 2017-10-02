Byard totaled nine tackles (four solo) along with two passes defensed in Sunday's 57-14 loss to Houston.

Byard was a rare bright spot in this brutal Week 4 performance, tying linebacker Wesley Woodyard for the team lead in tackles. The 24-year-old safety has 29 tackles (12 solo) at the quarter pole, putting him on pace to top 100 after finishing with 59 as a rookie.