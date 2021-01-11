Byard recorded 111 tackles, two tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble across 16 games in the 2020 campaign.

Byard was a key member of the Titans' defense all season, remaining on the field for 100 percent of snaps in all but one contest. He racked up a career-best 111 tackles in the process, also pacing the team. On the other hand, his interceptions continue to slide, as his one pick was his lowest mark since his rookie campaign in 2016. Byard is locked in with the Titans on a long-term contract, making it very likely he remains with the team for the 2021 campaign.