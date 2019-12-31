Byard recorded seven tackles and also intercepted a pass in the team's Week 17 win over the Texans.

Byard led the team in tackles to notch his third consecutive season with 80 or more takedowns. He also added his fifth interception of the campaign, surpassing his 2019 total of four. Byard will look to continue to lead the defense through the playoffs, beginning with a first-round matchup against the Patriots.