Byard recorded four tackles and one interception during Sunday's 24-22 win over the Raiders.

Byard didn't maintain his strong tackling numbers that he had through the first two games (19 stops), but he did record his first interception off a tipped pass by Darren Waller. The 2016 third-round pick has been a productive member of the Titans' secondary since he was drafted and appears on track to continue that in 2022.