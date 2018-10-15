Titans' Kevin Byard: Picks off pass
Byard recorded six tackles and an interception in Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Ravens.
Byard turned in an opportunistic and athletic interception late in the second quarter after Logan Ryan tipped a Joe Flacco pass intended for Willie Snead. It was his first interception of the season, though he has played a consistent role in the Titans' defense this season, recording at least six tackles in four of six games. The third-year pro picked off eight passes last season, so he is no stranger to creating turnovers.
