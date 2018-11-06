Byard recorded five tackles, a pass defensed and an interception in Monday's 28-14 win over the Cowboys.

Byard picked off Dak Prescott in the end zone late in the first quarter, ending a scoring threat. It was his second interception of the season, both of which have come in his past three games. While he isn't replicating his eight-interception campaign of 2017, Byard is proving that he has a propensity to cause turnovers as a member of the Titans' secondary.