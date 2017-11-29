Titans' Kevin Byard: Pounces on fumble Sunday
Byard had five tackles (three solo) and a fumble recovery against the Colts on Sunday.
Byard was dealing with a shoulder injury ahead of Sunday's game, but he was still able to play a full snap count. With Houston travelling to town in Week 13, Byard will look to replicate a Week 4 performance where he posted nine tackles, two pass breakups and one interception against the Texans.
