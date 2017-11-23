Byard (shoulder) was a full participant at the Titans' practice Wednesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Byard injured his shoulder in last Thursday's loss to the Steelers but didn't miss any snaps and was expected to be good to go for Week 12. The 24-year-old will hope to continue his breakout season against the Colts on Sunday.

