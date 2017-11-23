Titans' Kevin Byard: Practices fully Wednesday
Byard (shoulder) was a full participant at the Titans' practice Wednesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Byard injured his shoulder in last Thursday's loss to the Steelers but didn't miss any snaps and was expected to be good to go for Week 12. The 24-year-old will hope to continue his breakout season against the Colts on Sunday.
More News
-
Titans' Kevin Byard: Suffers shoulder injury Thursday•
-
Titans' Kevin Byard: Season-low two tackles Thursday•
-
Titans' Kevin Byard: Adds two interceptions Sunday•
-
Titans' Kevin Byard: Explodes with three interceptions•
-
Titans' Kevin Byard: Gets fumble recovery in loss•
-
Titans' Kevin Byard: On pace for triple-digit tackles•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.