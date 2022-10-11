Byard recorded eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 21-17 victory over the Commanders.
It was another solid effort from the All-Pro safety, as his eight stops Sunday versus Washington now gives him a total of 37 on the year. The Titans are one of four teams to kick off the first bye weekend in 2022, meaning Byard should enter next Sunday's contest against the Colts with both confidence and a fresh set of legs, after he played every defensive snap in Week 5.
