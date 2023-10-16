Byard recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 24-16 loss to Baltimore.
Byard compiled eight-plus tackles for the fourth time through six games in 2023, keeping himself on pace for a career year in that category. He's still looking for his first forced turnover of the campaign though, and his next chance will come in Week 8 versus Atlanta.
