Byard finished the 2022 season with 108 tackles, six passes defended and four interceptions across 17 games.

Byard remained a stalwart in the Titans' secondary, and he has yet to miss a game in his seven-season career. He's topped 1,000 defensive snaps in six of those campaigns and has picked off at least four passes on five occasions. Byard will enter 2023 with two years remaining on his contract with the Titans and figures to remain a key contributor.