Byard and the Titans agreed on a reworked contract Friday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Byard's base salary for 2023 will drop from $14.1 million to $11 million with the opportunity to earn back the money in incentives. The freed up cap space will allow the Titans to bring in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who agreed on a deal with the team this past weekend. Byard has been a fixture in the team's secondary since 2016 and he compiled 108 tackles, six pass deflections and four interceptions while playing in all 17 of Tennessee's contests last season.