Titans' Kevin Byard: Season-low two tackles Thursday
Byard had a season-low two solo tackles and one pass breakup against the Steelers on Thursday night.
Byard missed his first snaps of the season Thursday when he tended to a minor shoulder injury, but he was able to return and play the remaining 73 defensive snaps. It was Byard's lowest fantasy performance of the season, yet playing in Pittsburgh at night is never an easy task. Look for him to right the ship as the Titans head to Indy in Week 12.
