Byard recorded seven tackles (six solo) during Monday's loss to the Bills.
Byard has 19 tackles through two weeks and is on pace for another high-tackle campaign. He hasn't finished below 80 tackles since his rookie season, but the only time he's finished with over 100 was in 2020, when he notched 111 stops, seven pass defenses and one interception.
