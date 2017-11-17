Titans' Kevin Byard: Suffers shoulder injury Thursday
Byard sustained a shoulder injury in Thursday's 40-17 loss to the Steelers, but Titans head coach Mike Mularkey expects the safety to be OK for the team's Week 12 matchup with the Colts, freelance sports writer John Glennon reports.
The injury didn't result in Byard missing any time during the blowout loss, as he played 77 total snaps (73 on defense) and finished with a season-low two tackles to go with a pass breakup. With 53 tackles and a league-leading six interceptions on the campaign, Byard has emerged as top-flight IDP in the secondary. The early word regarding his health is encouraging, but Byard will likely need to practice in some capacity during the upcoming week in order for Mularkey and team doctors to sign off on the second-year player being available against Indianapolis.
