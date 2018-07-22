Titans' Kevin Dodd: Begins camp on Did Not Report list
Dodd has been placed on the Did Not Report list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Although the linebacker is under contract through the 2019 season, he has failed to report to any offseason workouts or OTAs, a trend that seems to be continuing into training camp. Look for more details on the situation to emerge as the first week of camp continues.
