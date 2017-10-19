Titans' Kevin Dodd: Left off injury report
Dodd (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Dodd hasn't suited up since Week 3 against the Seahawks, where he played just 21 total snaps and made one solo tackle. With starting outside linebacker Derrick Morgan (abdomen) sitting out of practice Wednesday, though, Dodd could play serious snaps Sunday against the Browns.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.