Dodd (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Dodd hasn't suited up since Week 3 against the Seahawks, where he played just 21 total snaps and made one solo tackle. With starting outside linebacker Derrick Morgan (abdomen) sitting out of practice Wednesday, though, Dodd could play serious snaps Sunday against the Browns.