Dodd (foot) apparently doesn't mention his foot ailment anymore, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Dodd underwent foot surgery in early June, and he's feeling a lot better now. Expect to see him in a special teams role and a backup to Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan once Week 1 rolls around.

