Dodd (undisclosed) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dodd serves as a depth linebacker and special teams contributor but has appeared in only one game so far this season. The 25-year-old was present on the Titans' injury report this week with an undisclosed injury, but it's unclear at this point whether the injury played a role in being scratched Monday.