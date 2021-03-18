Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Titans on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Signing with Tennessee permits Johnson the opportunity to face his former team of four years, the Texans, at least two times per season. Johnson has performed well as a rotational defensive back for Buffalo and Cleveland the past two years, containing opponents to a 60.2 percent completion rate while conceding only one touchdown pass over 88 targets.
More News
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: Returns from COVID list•
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: Unavailable for wild-card game•
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: Lands on COVID list•
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: All clear for primetime appearance•
-
Browns' Kevin Johnson: Deemed questionable for Sunday•