Pamphile (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Pamphile appears set to take the field after missing last week's game against the Jaguars. His presence will be welcomed by the Titans, who are currently dealing with several injuries along the offensive line.

