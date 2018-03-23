Titans' Kevin Pamphile: Joining Titans
Pamphile will sign a one-year deal with the Titans, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Pamphile was a versatile lineman for the Buccaneers the past four seasons, logging 33 starts at guard and tackle, with capabilities of playing all five positions. He will have an opportunity to compete for a starting position or at least a temporary starter if Jack Conklin (knee) is not ready for the beginning of the regular season.
