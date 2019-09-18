Play

Pamphile (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Pamphile will miss his third straight game, and he still hasn't practiced. He'll have extended rest following Thursday's game as he sets his sight on playing Week 4 versus the Falcons. Expect Jamil Douglas to start at right guard for the time being.

