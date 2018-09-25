Pamphile (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Pamphile served as a starter on Tennessee's injury-plagued offensive line in Week 2 and Week 3, but the versatile lineman seems to have suffered a significant injury and will miss at least the next eight games. The Titans will hope for Jack Conklin (knee) and Dennis Kelly (illness) to progress quickly in their respective recoveries.

