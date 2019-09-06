Titans' Kevin Pamphile: Questionable vs. Browns
Pamphile (knee) did not practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear when Pamphile suffered the knee injury, but being sidelined at practice Friday certainly does not bode well for his status come Sunday. Expect another update on Pamphile's status to come on game day.
