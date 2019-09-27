Play

Pamphile (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Pamphile is still yet to make his regular season debut while working through this knee injury. It remains unclear when he will be able to play again, but Jamil Douglas will continue starting at right guard.

