Titans' Kevin Pamphile: Unlikely to return Week 5
Coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that Pamphile (knee) is likely a week away from retaking the field, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Vrabel's comments indicate that Pamphile is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Bills, but the Titans will continue to monitor the progress of his recovery before making a final decision. Jamil Douglas will draw another start at right guard if Pamphile is unable to go.
