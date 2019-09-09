The Titans will again evaluate Pamphile's (knee) progression in his recovery Wednesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Pamphile missed Sunday's season opener against Cleveland with this knee issue. If the 28-year-old misses more time, either Jamil Douglas or Nate Davis would likely see extra work at right guard.

