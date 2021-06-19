Peterson signed with the Titans on Thursday.
Peterson had a tryout during minicamp this week, and he'll attempt to earn a spot on the 53-man roster during training camp. The 27-year-old appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals last year and recorded six tackles (four solo) and one pass defense.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kevin Peterson: Activated from IR•
-
Cardinals' Kevin Peterson: Returning to practice•
-
Cardinals' Kevin Peterson: Lands on IR•
-
Cardinals' Kevin Peterson: Concussion confirmed•
-
Cardinals' Kevin Peterson: Being checked for concussion•
-
Cardinals' Kevin Peterson: Could fill in for Murphy•