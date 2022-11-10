Strong (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Strong was unavailable for Sunday night's contest in Kansas City due to an ankle issue, but his ability to log a full session Thursday implies that his injury is no longer a concern. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder is slated to continue operating in his usual role as a rotational defensive lineman Sunday against Denver, though he could see additional volume if Jeffery Simmons (ankle) is unable to gain medical clearance before the weekend.