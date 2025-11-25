default-cbs-image
Winston logged 10 tackles (six solo), including one stop for a loss, during the Titans' 30-24 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

In just his second career start, Winston led the Titans in tackles while playing every single defensive stop. The rookie third-rounder has started at safety in the two games since the Titans' Week 9 bye, which has coincided with the absence of Xavier Woods (hamstring). Winston would be in line to start against the Jaguars on Sunday if Woods is not cleared to return.

