Titans' Kevin Winston: Injures hamstring against 49ers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winston (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 15 game against San Francisco.
Winston suffered the injury during the first quarter. Kaiir Elam and/or Micah Robinson could log more defensive snaps in the secondary while Winston is sidelined.
More News
-
Titans' Kevin Winston: Productive vs. Cleveland•
-
Titans' Kevin Winston: Logs first sack of NFL career•
-
Titans' Kevin Winston: Career-high 10 tackles in loss•
-
Titans' Kevin Winston: Will play versus Cardinals•
-
Titans' Kevin Winston: Sidelined as expected•
-
Titans' Kevin Winston: Unlikely to play in Week 4•